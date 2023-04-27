Submit a Tip
Downtown Myrtle Beach vacant lot to transform into ‘pocket park’

Broadway Street Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A formerly vacant lot on Broadway Street will soon become a “pocket park.”

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance (MBDA) said after months of careful planning, the small park will feature native plants, solar-powered string lighting, and a community library.

Planting is scheduled for Saturday, and volunteers are welcome.

MBDA said the park is designed to be a “welcoming community space for residents and visitors alike ... strategically located across the street from the upcoming Swig and Swine restaurant and adjacent to Our Kids Create, a local youth arts program.”

The lot’s owner, Ann LeMay said to MBDA she envisions the park as “a quick and cost-effective way to add beauty, public value and foster a sense of community in the neighborhood.”

On Saturday, MBDA employees and neighborhood volunteers will work to clear the site of debris, create three new plant beds, hang solar-powered string lights, plant new grass seed, and construct a “take a book, leave a book” community library.

Planting activities will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance at (843) 839-5259 or Info@MBDowntown.org.

