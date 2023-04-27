Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold
Lake City hosts 11th annual ArtFields
Lake City transforms community for 11th annual ‘ArtFields’ event
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Senate-passed bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
.
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31