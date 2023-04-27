4 Georgetown High School students taken into custody, charged for fighting on campus

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Four Georgetown High School students were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after two separate fights broke out on school property according to Georgetown police.

Now, one 16-year-old female has been charged with second-degree assault and battery, another 16-year-old female has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, and one 15-year-old female has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. The 15-year-old also brought brass knuckles to school and faces possession of a weapon on school property charges. A 17-year-old female was also charged with assault and battery of a public official, a teacher.

An investigation is now underway by the school district personnel and the police department. Police said more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or their TIP LINE at 843-545-4400, or by calling Georgetown High School at 843-546-8516.

