WATCH LIVE: SC Supreme Court hears arguments in convicted killer’s secret release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments from the state as they seek to return a man to prison who was granted an early release under a judge’s sealed order.

The state’s high court is expected to hear arguments beginning at noon.

Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player, was gunned down in a 2002 nightclub shooting in Columbia.

His killer, Jeroid Price, was convicted the following year and sentenced to 35 years in prison. But Price was suddenly released in March by a judge who ordered the order sealed.

Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a motion to have that order unsealed and is now seeking a bench warrant to return Price to custody, claiming “proper procedure” did not happen in Price’s release.

In a petition to the Supreme Court, Wilson argues to void the order reducing Price’s sentence based on no motion being made by the solicitor for a sentence reduction.

Wilson cites a section in South Carolina law requiring a motion be filed to the chief judge of the circuit where the case was first tried.

A release from 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson on April 19 states that the motion was never filed. In the release, Gipson said meetings were held with the defense and the judge to discuss filing the motion, but Price was released before such a motion was filed.

In a response filed by Price’s attorney State Rep. Todd Rutherford, he said that an oral motion was made by Gipson requesting a sentence reduction in late 2022 during a meeting in the chambers of Judge Casey Manning.

Court documents state the defense provided Gipson with a draft of an order to reduce Price’s sentence on Dec. 15, 2022. A final version of the motion was submitted to Manning on Dec. 30, 2022, outside of the presence of Price or his attorneys and signed the same day, court documents state.

Rutherford’s filing states the statute cited by Wilson doesn’t require out of concern for the safety of the person providing assistance to law enforcement and deter others from providing information.

Rutherford’s filing alleges a hearing and written motion are not required for the order to be valid.

“Therefore, because the statute does not require a hearing and does not require the filing of a written motion, Solicitor Gipson’s failures do not deprive the Court of jurisdiction and the Order is valid,” court documents state.

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed the release order on April 20. The order, along with additional supporting documents that were not made public state Price helped the Department of Corrections by putting them “on notice” about a dangerous inmate who had escaped. That inmate, Jimmy Lee Causey, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institute in July 2017 and was captured days later in Texas.

But Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysi Shain said Price did not notify the agency directly. Instead, he told someone outside of the prison about Causey’s escape and that person told the agency about 18 hours after the escape happened.

Documents also included two affidavits written by an employee and former inmate at Lieber vouching for Price’s good deeds in prison. Among the good deeds were a 2010 incident in which Price reportedly tackled a fellow inmate who was attempting to attack a detention officer and another incident in which Price and a second inmate broke up a fight in which several inmates were attacking another detention officer. The other inmate who helped, Larry Benjamin, said he was awarded parole after that incident but Price was not.

South Carolina Department of Corrections records stated that despite the good behavior, he also had several disciplinary sanctions issued against him. At the time he was released, Price was in a New Mexico prison, which Pascoe alleged was proof of his “horrendous record.”

While state law does require convicted killers to serve 30 years in prison, there is also another law that allows for reduced sentencing for an inmate who assists authorities. The help led the solicitor’s office to file a motion for a formal sentence reduction hearing for Price. Before that hearing could ever happen, Gipson claims an order was issued, which led to Price’s release.

Wilson’s filing argues that South Carolina law prevents a person convicted of murder from having their sentence reduced below 30 years.

Arguments in the case are set to begin at noon Wednesday.

Family of victim demands action

Dash’s parents, Lillie and Carl Smalls, joined a group of solicitors, sheriffs and lawmakers at the State House lobby Tuesday asking for the General Assembly to take up a judicial reform package.

“This was a secret, secret deal and unlawful act,” Carl Smalls said Tuesday. “We’re here today to put a face on injustice and you’re looking at it, injustice.”

Solicitor David Pascoe, who was the prosecutor of the original case, said the attorney representing Price in the sentence reduction is a lawyer-legislator and a member of the Judicial Merit Selection Committee, which selects candidates to run for judicial office.

“Every single solicitor in this state supports the judicial reform that has been put up by these legislators. Think about that,” Pascoe said. “Democrats, Republicans, men, women, black and white, every single solicitor supports this legislation.”

Rep. Joe White (R-Newberry) introduced one of two House bills that would not eliminate the committee but rather change who can serve on it and how its members are selected. Under White’s bill, H.4183, six of the members of the committee would be appointed by the governor, two would be appointed by the House and two by the Senate. None of the appointees could be lawyer-legislators.

