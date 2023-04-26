Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun

A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several times.(Swamp Girl Adventures)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A reptile rehabilitation group in Florida recently took in a tortoise they said was shot with a pellet gun.

Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation, a nonprofit organization that educates others about Florida’s habitats and assists in rehabilitation and restoration, made a Facebook post Saturday saying someone had found the gopher tortoise and admitted him to be rehabilitated.

The group originally believed the animal had suffered gunshot wounds, but later determined he was shot with a pellet gun.

They said the pellets entered through the front side of the carapace, punctured a lung, and came close to hitting his heart before embedding in his stomach.

At the time of the original post, the group said the tortoise was in critical condition with a poor prognosis, but that he was stabilized and given medicine for his pain.

A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun.
A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun.(Swamp Girl Adventures)

“Although the carapace does work like armor to help protect the vital organs inside, it’s not impenetrable or indestructible!” the Facebook post read. “Their bones can fracture just like our bones can, and this is painful for them just like it is for us.”

In an update post on Monday, Reptile Rehabilitation said the tortoise was “hanging in there and resting comfortably” as it recovers.

The team also said they are investigating whether the pellets used were lead pellets.

If the tortoise survives, the group said he could be dealing with lead poisoning as the lead breaks down in his body.

The tortoise’s blood lead levels are being monitored. Although conducting surgery to remove the pellets would be the best course of action, the group said the tortoise is not in a stable enough condition to undergo that procedure.

An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida.
An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida.(Swamp Girl Adventures)

The Reptile Rehabilitation said it had more than 40 gopher tortoises come into its care this year, and more than 200 in its care in 2022.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation to aid in the tortoise’s recovery or future rescues and rehabilitations can visit the group’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
SCHP: 1 killed after SUV hits tree of Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach proposed budget: Multi-million dollar projects, no new taxes
.
Judge to determine later if Dillon County teen will be tried as adult in homicide case
.
Loris man out on $20K bond after attempted murder charge
.
Police: 1 dead after officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton
.
Myrtle Beach City Council moves forward with J1 student housing