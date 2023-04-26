Submit a Tip
Prosecutors: Ft. Bragg soldier plotted to remove minorities from Robeson, Scotland counties

Fort Bragg sign
Fort Bragg sign(WECT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A Fort Bragg soldier faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a federal case against him.

Court documents show 23-year-old Noah Anthony tried to enter Fort Bragg on March 3, 2022 while gate officers were performing random vehicle inspections.

During the inspection, authorities said they found a “Glock Like” 9mm privately made handgun, which is commonly called a Ghost Gun, with new serial number. Anthony was asked if the gun was registered, and he said he didn’t have any paperwork for it.

When military police arrived, they found two extended magazines, ammunition as well as an American flag with a swastika and other Nazi type patches.

Authorities then searched Anthony’s room where they found an FGC-9 rifle with no serial number, white supremacist literature, t-shirts and patches and several electronic devices.

Evidence presented in court shows that the electronic devices contained a self-titled “operation” with the goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland counties by whatever means need be.”

The AFT Firearms Laboratory also confirmed that the FGC-9 rifle was a short barrel rifle that’s less than 16 inches and is in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Anthony pleaded on Tuesday to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle. He will be sentenced later this year.

