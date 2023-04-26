Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One man was injured following a ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday evening according to North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers with NMBPD and Horry County Police conducted a traffic stop along Highway 17 near old Highway 17 that was considered high-risk due to the suspicion that the vehicle was involved in multiple firearm-related incidents throughout North Myrtle Beach and Horry County.

Two people were inside the vehicle during the stop. According to NMBPD the driver complied with the officer’s and was safely removed from the vehicle but the second person, a man in his 50s, refused to listen to the officers and shot himself while still inside the vehicle.

Shortly after, officers took the man out of the vehicle and began rendering aid for the gunshot wound. It is unclear the severity of the passenger’s injuries at this time.

The passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No officers discharged their weapons during the incident and no one else was injured.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
SCHP: 1 killed after SUV hits tree of Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach proposed budget: Multi-million dollar projects, no new taxes
.
Judge to determine later if Dillon County teen will be tried as adult in homicide case
.
Loris man out on $20K bond after attempted murder charge
.
Police: 1 dead after officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton
.
Myrtle Beach City Council moves forward with J1 student housing