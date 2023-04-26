Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One man was injured following a ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday evening according to North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers with NMBPD and Horry County Police conducted a traffic stop along Highway 17 near old Highway 17 that was considered high-risk due to the suspicion that the vehicle was involved in multiple firearm-related incidents throughout North Myrtle Beach and Horry County.

Two people were inside the vehicle during the stop. According to NMBPD the driver complied with the officer’s and was safely removed from the vehicle but the second person, a man in his 50s, refused to listen to the officers and shot himself while still inside the vehicle.

Shortly after, officers took the man out of the vehicle and began rendering aid for the gunshot wound. It is unclear the severity of the passenger’s injuries at this time.

The passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No officers discharged their weapons during the incident and no one else was injured.

