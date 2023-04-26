Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Florida man dies after shooting himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after shooting himself during what police called a “high-risk traffic stop” Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said NMBPD officers and the Horry County Police Department conducted the stop on a vehicle allegedly involved in “multiple firearm-related incidents.”

The front passenger of the vehicle, 57-year-old Anthony Vance Czyz, was accused of a shooting at a former acquaintance earlier Tuesday in the area of Lake Arrowhead Road. HCPD and NMBPD officers were later able to identify the vehicle Czyz allegedly used in the shooting through traffic and surveillance cameras.

Police then located the vehicle in the La Quinta parking lot in North Myrtle Beach. It then left the hotel and pulled into a gas station, where officers were able to identify Czyz in the front passenger’s seat. The traffic stop then took place as the vehicle began traveling south from the gas station on Highway 17.

Officials said the driver, who was not identified, complied with police orders and was safely taken out of the vehicle. Czyz, however, did not comply and opened fire on himself.

He was then removed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No shots were fired by police during the incident.

“Both the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department are committed to the safety of the community and are thankful that no one else was injured.” the NMBPD said in a statement.

Czyz was from Florida, police said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area

Latest News

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Senate-passed bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
.
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31
.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
.
Officers across Grand Strand gear up for police motorcycle rodeo
.
Police: Florida man dies after shooting himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach