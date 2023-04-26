Police: Florida man dies after shooting himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after shooting himself during what police called a “high-risk traffic stop” Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said NMBPD officers and the Horry County Police Department conducted the stop on a vehicle allegedly involved in “multiple firearm-related incidents.”

The front passenger of the vehicle, 57-year-old Anthony Vance Czyz, was accused of a shooting at a former acquaintance earlier Tuesday in the area of Lake Arrowhead Road. HCPD and NMBPD officers were later able to identify the vehicle Czyz allegedly used in the shooting through traffic and surveillance cameras.

Police then located the vehicle in the La Quinta parking lot in North Myrtle Beach. It then left the hotel and pulled into a gas station, where officers were able to identify Czyz in the front passenger’s seat. The traffic stop then took place as the vehicle began traveling south from the gas station on Highway 17.

Officials said the driver, who was not identified, complied with police orders and was safely taken out of the vehicle. Czyz, however, did not comply and opened fire on himself.

He was then removed from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No shots were fired by police during the incident.

“Both the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department are committed to the safety of the community and are thankful that no one else was injured.” the NMBPD said in a statement.

Czyz was from Florida, police said.

