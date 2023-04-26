Officers across the country gear up for Grand Strand police motorcycle rodeo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers in the Grand Strand and across the country are gearing up to put their skills to the test for the 16th annual Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skills Challenge.

This year 100 motorcycle officers are competing against each other in multiple speed and precision courses, but the police rodeo isn’t all about showing off fancy tricks.

Police departments from across the Grand Strand put on the motorcycle rodeo each year to support Camp Happy Days.

The charity provides support for kids with cancer as well as their families through camps and year-round programs.

This year organizers hope to raise $15,000 to $20,000. Since the start of the event in 2005, it has raised more than $99,000.

North Myrtle Beach police motorcycle officer Bobby Hall is organizing the event this year and said officers look forward not only to raising money and showing off their skills, but their favorite part is when the helmets come off.

“We spend the day where we go down to Camp Happy Days usually after July 4th and we get to spend the entire day with the kids so that’s the most rewarding part. Just being able to be involved with the kids and see their faces,” said Hall.

Hall said officers from as far as Louisiana, New York and even Canada are participating in the event and it’s also a great opportunity to train.

“We try to help other riders that are beginners so that when they’re working the road they don’t get injured and don’t have wrecks. So, you’re helping new riders and also helping kids with cancer, so it’s just rewarding every which way you go with it,” said Hall.

The police motorcycle rodeo is free for you and your family to attend.

The motorcycle rodeo kicks off Wednesday, April 26 and goes through Saturday, April 29.

You can find a list of the different competition events and times of the police motorcycle rodeo by clicking here.

