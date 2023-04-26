Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Nikki Haley: Disney should move to SC since it’s ‘not woke’

Amid a legal battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is weighing in.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amid a legal battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is weighing in.

In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, the former governor said South Carolina would “happily accept” Disney if they wanted to move operations. She said businesses were treated like “partners” under her leadership.

“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state. It still is,” Haley said. “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and legislature that would welcome it.”

Haley also posted the soundbite on Twitter, tagging Disney.

The company is suing DeSantis, claiming he violated their contract rights when he appointed a board to oversee control of their theme parks in Florida.

His office has accused Disney of trying to operate “outside the bounds of the law.” The media giant called the move “government retaliation” for expressing opposition to his legislation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
HCPD: John Danley Jr.
Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

Latest News

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Senate-passed bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at an April 11 news conference urging lawmakers to...
On Twitter, Gov. McMaster pushes General Assembly to act on illegal guns
House bill 4358 focuses on pardoning 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession...
‘4/20 bill’ aims to reduce incarcerations related to marijuana possession
North Carolina House approves ban on transgender athletes