Myrtle Beach city parking fees could extend to year-round paid parking

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council is looking to extend parking fees year-round as part of its fiscal year budget.

It doesn’t cost anything to park at city-operated lots between November and February.

If this change is approved, it could make the city an estimated additional $250,000.

The City council initially suggested lower rates for the winter months, but at Tuesday’s city council meeting, council members discussed rates staying the same year-round.

The city says it’s rather to “simplify things”.

Initially, city staff had proposed lower rates for November, December, January, and February, at their fiscal year budget retreat. That was changed to keep the existing rates for those months.

Depending on where you park it ranges between $2 to $3.

Myrtle Beach residents who pay city property tax would not be affected by this change. Those residents’ vehicles’ property tax paid to the city is counted as their payment for parking, even if they never occupy a paid space, according to city staff.

Residents like Rose Lychak who lives within city limits said she’s all for it.

“Well if it’s extra income for the city that they could put towards good use, I think that’s great,” she said.

The city still needs a second reading on this and it would take effect July 1 along with the fiscal budget.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

