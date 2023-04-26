Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Laurinburg police searching for suspect after teen killed, another injured in shooting

Ernez Tomaz Austin
Ernez Tomaz Austin(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for a suspect after one teen was shot and killed and another injured on Wednesday morning.

Laurinburg police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. in reference to gunshot victims. When officers arrived at a home on Biggs Street they discovered a 15-year-old victim dead on the porch of the home. Another 19-year-old victim came out of the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Upon investigation, officers were able to learn that a black Jeep has drove past the home where the victims were found, they were standing in the yard when the gunfire began and both were struck. Both victims ran towards the home when the 15-year-old collapsed on the porch.

Now, warrants have been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Ernez Tomaz Austin. Austin faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree murder.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com, or at P3tips.com.

Tips leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area

Latest News

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Senate-passed bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
.
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31
.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
.
Officers across Grand Strand gear up for police motorcycle rodeo
.
Police: Florida man dies after shooting himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach