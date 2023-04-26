Laurinburg police searching for suspect after teen killed, another injured in shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police in Laurinburg are searching for a suspect after one teen was shot and killed and another injured on Wednesday morning.

Laurinburg police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. in reference to gunshot victims. When officers arrived at a home on Biggs Street they discovered a 15-year-old victim dead on the porch of the home. Another 19-year-old victim came out of the home with a gunshot wound and was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Upon investigation, officers were able to learn that a black Jeep has drove past the home where the victims were found, they were standing in the yard when the gunfire began and both were struck. Both victims ran towards the home when the 15-year-old collapsed on the porch.

Now, warrants have been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Ernez Tomaz Austin. Austin faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree murder.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com, or at P3tips.com.

Tips leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.