Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

John Stamos says he once tried to get the Olsen twins fired from ‘Full House’

FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears the “Full House” crew didn’t always have such a tight bond.

John Stamos revealed he once tried to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the sitcom.

In a recent episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, the actor – who played Uncle Jesse – said he wanted the twins recast during the early days of the show.

They shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the “Full House” family.

While filming the pilot, Stamos said the 11-month-old twins wouldn’t stop screaming.

He couldn’t deal with it, and he convinced the show to get rid of them.

The replacement actors weren’t up to par, so the Olsen twins were brought back.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area

Latest News

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Senate-passed bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
.
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31
.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
.
Officers across Grand Strand gear up for police motorcycle rodeo
.
Police: Florida man dies after shooting himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach