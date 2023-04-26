Illinois man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 Georgetown murder

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - An Illinois couple pleaded guilty to their roles in the 2020 murder at a Georgetown inn.

Jorden Johnson, 30, and Latisha Evans, 23, both of Sterling, Illinois, pleaded guilty this week, the day before Johnson’s scheduled jury trial, said Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth “Liz” Smith Martin, who along with Deputy Solicitor Alicia Richardson prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Johnson pleaded guilty to murder; attempted murder; armed robbery; and grand larceny before jury selection in his trial.

The judge gave Johnson the maximum sentence on the charges, which includes life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder; 30 years for attempted murder; 30 years for armed robbery; and five years for grand larceny. The sentences will run concurrently.

The charges stemmed from the 2020 killing of 66-year-old Jack Kendree and the attempted murder of a 50-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Evans cooperated with authorities.

She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of attempted murder and was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence not to exceed six years under the Youthful Offender Act, based on negotiations with prosecutors and discussions with family members of the victims.

Evans did not have a prior criminal record and was 20 years old at the time of the crime.

Johnson’s criminal record began in 2009. He was convicted multiple times in Illinois on charges that include felony burglary, residential burglary, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, violation of probation for felony charges, and multiple misdemeanors.

At the time of the Georgetown murder, Johnson fled from authorities in Illinois for pending aggravated assault charges.

Johnson and Evans landed in Georgetown when the van the couple was traveling in broke down.

According to court documents, on June 28, 2020, Johnson knocked on the door of the hotel room where Kendree and the woman, both of Georgetown, were staying.

Records say the two victims knew Johnson from the parking lot at Walmart where their vehicle had broken down, and let him into the room.

Court records state that once inside, Johnson immediately and violently attacked Kendree and the woman, striking them in the head with a large wrench he brought with him.

The wrench was recovered from Johnson and Evans’ hotel room and was nearly 17 inches in length and weighed two and a half pounds.

Kendree suffered massive head trauma and died in the room.

The woman suffered facial and skull lacerations and fractures of multiple bones in her face, jaw, and skull as well as a broken arm.

Johnson left them for dead in the room.

The female victim was discovered by hotel staff nearly 11 hours later after she managed to stumble from the room. She received extensive medical treatment and multiple surgeries and suffered permanent injuries and disfigurement. She died six months later from other medical issues.

The Rodeway Inn video surveillance captured Johnson entering the victim’s room alone and leaving it after he had beaten the couple. Johnson took the victim’s wallet and car keys, got Evans from their room and left in the victim’s vehicle.

Johnson and Evans drove the victim’s vehicle to Maine and then back to their home state of Illinois, using the victim’s debit card in Connecticut and New Jersey on the trip.

On July 4, 2020, the victim’s vehicle was found burned in Lee County, Illinois.

Court documents state a relative in Illinois helped Johnson and Evans to elude police. That person has been prosecuted by authorities there.

Johnson and Evans were on the run for 19 days before being caught in Sterling, Illinois, after a standoff with multiple state agencies.

Family members of the two victims spoke during the guilty plea hearings and said they were pleased with the outcome of the case.

The investigation of this case was a joint effort for the Georgetown City Police Department; Milford, Connecticut Police Department; Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois; Whiteside Illinois Police Department; Illinois State Police; and the FBI Cast team. The investigators were assisted by Kendree’s family who aided in accessing his financial records.

“A special thanks goes out to Chief Bill Pierce and Investigator Allan Morris of the Georgetown City Police Department, and Officers Derick Ranken, Matt Kipping, and Nate Macklin from Illinois, who also traveled to Georgetown this week prepared to testify in the case,” Smith Martin said. “Without the hard work and the tireless dedication of all officers involved in this case, these individuals may have still been on the run. It was truly a team effort and one that deserves the highest level of praise from the community. The Georgetown City Police Department put in countless hours to solve this crime, along with officers from multiple agencies in Illinois. With the help of everyone involved, justice was done in this matter and hopefully has provided some closure to the families of the victims.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.