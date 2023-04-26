Submit a Tip
Husband in COVID-19 federal fraud scheme to only serve 5 months in prison

Mohammad Farraj
Mohammad Farraj(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the people who pleaded guilty to a COVID-19 fraud scheme in Florence will spend less than a year in prison.

A sentencing hearing was held on Tuesday for Mohammad Farraj. He pleaded guilty back in December to devising a scheme to defraud and obtain under false pretenses through wire fraud.

First Assistant United States Attorney Brook Andrews said a federal judge sentenced Farraj to 10 months, with five months spent in prison and the other five to be served on home detention. The maximum sentence he faced was 20 years in prison.

Federal documents show the government recommended a lower sentence due to his cooperation by admitting his involvement and providing substantial information in the case.

Farraj was also ordered to pay $604,074 in restitution.

An investigation revealed that Farrah, his wife Nariman Masoud and their family members took close to $450,000 by filing and receiving fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance and expanded pandemic unemployment insurance benefits from New York, Florida and South Carolina.

Nariman Masoud
Nariman Masoud(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Masoud’s sentencing was postponed after details about an alleged grocery store incident surfaced. Her team asked for more time to gather information on the incident and determine the potential impact it could have on her sentencing.

