FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, best rain chance Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Moisture increases today and through the weekend, bringing back the risk for showers & storms.

TODAY

An onshore flow will be responsible for the increasing moisture and the risk of a few showers in the forecast today.

Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy later today before showers return. (WMBF)

We will start the day off mild with partly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon hours, skies will turn mostly cloudy and a few showers will develop. Rain chances are at 30% today and a few showers will be around for the evening commute and those outdoor plans.

A round of showers will move through this afternoon and into the evening. Don't cancel plans but prepare on some light rain this evening. (WMBF)

Highs today will be mild with the lower 70s for the beaches and the middle 70s inland.

UNSETTLED WEATHER LATE WEEK

Partly cloudy skies will continue Thursday with the risk of an isolated shower or two. The latest data has backed off on the rain chances for Thursday, so we will keep an isolated 20% chance of a shower or two. Outside of that, highs will be comfortable in the low-mid 70s.

The first of two more organized storm systems will impact the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Friday as a low pressure system moves through the Carolinas. Out of the next seven days, Friday has the best chance to be a washout with periods of rain likely throughout the day. There is the risk of some potentially heavy rain in a few embedded storms. Temperatures will remain mild in the low-mid 70s despite both the rain & cloud cover.

Showers & storms are expected Friday. While the risk of severe weather is low, heavy rain is expected at times on Friday. (WMBF)

While a strong storm cannot be ruled out for Friday, the risk of severe weather is low. Right now, we’re under a LEVEL 1 risk for a strong storm or two Friday.

As the low moves to our northwest, there is a slim risk for a strong storm or two. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The first low pressure system will move offshore by late Friday night with dry air returning for the first half of the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast looks lovely. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dry conditions for any Saturday plans.

Highs will climb into the 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, we bring back the risk of a few showers & storms later in the day. That forecast is likely to change as we get more data over the next day or two. (WMBF)

Our second system is set to impact the Carolinas on Sunday, but the track of the low pressure system will determine how much rain the region sees along with the risk of any strong storms. The latest data suggest that the storm system passes just overtop of the Grand Strand, keeping the risk of a few strong storms to our south and east. With this still being five days away, that will change over time.

Sunday's forecast is changing each day as new data rolls in. We've upped the rain chances to 40% but still are not sold on the risk of strong storms just yet. Regardless, late day storms are in the forecast. (WMBF)

For now, we will keep the 40% risk of a few showers and storms on Sunday. The latest data also has trended a little bit slower, keeping rain chances around for Sunday night and into Monday. Reminder: This forecast is subject to change.

