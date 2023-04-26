Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dump truck crash causes fuel spill on Dick Pond Road, lanes closed

Dump truck crash causes fuel spill on Dock Pond Road, lanes closed
Dump truck crash causes fuel spill on Dock Pond Road, lanes closed(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a dump truck caused a fuel spill on Dick Pond Road Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Dick Pond Road and Big Block Road just before 5 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

According to HCFR, one minor injury was treated at the scene. No one is being transported to the hospital.

The roadway will be blocked as crews work to clean up a subsequent fuel spill.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
SCHP: 1 killed after SUV hits tree of Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy later today before showers return.
FIRST ALERT: Few showers today, best rain chance Friday
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
.
Fry writes to Postmaster General demanding answers behind Longs post office delay
.
Judge to determine later if Dillon County teen will be tried as adult in homicide case