Dump truck crash causes fuel spill on Dick Pond Road, lanes closed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a dump truck caused a fuel spill on Dick Pond Road Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Dick Pond Road and Big Block Road just before 5 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

According to HCFR, one minor injury was treated at the scene. No one is being transported to the hospital.

The roadway will be blocked as crews work to clean up a subsequent fuel spill.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.