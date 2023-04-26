Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dining with Dockery: River Oaks Pizzeria

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been one of the most requested places to go for Dining with Dockery. We’re at the newly opened River Oaks Pizzeria for this week’s episode.

Located at 154 Sapwood Road, River Oaks Pizzeria is a great place for dinner the next time you are looking for something new. The variety on the menu is wonderful, offering a range of pizzas, calzones, pasta and other entrees.

Andrew sat down in the restaurant to try out some of the menu items. You can watch the entire interview above.

To have a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their website.

If you stop by River Oaks Pizzeria, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Mother's Day Shopping at Coastal Grand Mall
.
Grand Strand Today -River Oaks Pizzeria Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - River Oaks Pizzeria Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - River Oaks Pizzeria Pt 3