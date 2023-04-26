Dining with Dockery: River Oaks Pizzeria

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been one of the most requested places to go for Dining with Dockery. We’re at the newly opened River Oaks Pizzeria for this week’s episode.

Located at 154 Sapwood Road, River Oaks Pizzeria is a great place for dinner the next time you are looking for something new. The variety on the menu is wonderful, offering a range of pizzas, calzones, pasta and other entrees.

Andrew sat down in the restaurant to try out some of the menu items. You can watch the entire interview above.

To have a look at the menu yourself, be sure to visit their website.

If you stop by River Oaks Pizzeria, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you.

