Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a single-car crash along Highway 31 earlier this week, according to officials.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Monday in the southbound lanes around 1:10 p.m. just south of International Drive.

Tidwell said a GMC Suburban ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but a passenger died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the passenger as 24-year-old Courtney Bebee, who lived in Myrtle Beach.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges
Man shoots himself during 'high-risk' traffic stop in North Myrtle BEach
Police: Man shoots himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach
Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area

Latest News

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
Senate-passed bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House
.
Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31
.
‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location
.
Officers across Grand Strand gear up for police motorcycle rodeo
.
Police: Florida man dies after shooting himself during ‘high-risk’ traffic stop in North Myrtle Beach