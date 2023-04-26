Coroner: Myrtle Beach woman killed after SUV hits tree on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a single-car crash along Highway 31 earlier this week, according to officials.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Monday in the southbound lanes around 1:10 p.m. just south of International Drive.

Tidwell said a GMC Suburban ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but a passenger died.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the passenger as 24-year-old Courtney Bebee, who lived in Myrtle Beach.

No further details were immediately available.

