Coroner: Body of missing, endangered Horry County man found in empty lot

John Danley Jr., 64, was reported missing and was last seen on April 21 on the Tomoka Trail in the Longs area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The body of a missing Horry County man was found on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

John Danley Jr., 64, was reported missing and was last seen on April 21 on the Tomoka Trail in the Longs area. He was considered endangered due to a medical condition involving memory loss.

Darris Fowler with the Horry County Coroner’s Office said Danley’s body was recovered in an empty lot off in the 3300 block of East Highway 9 near the Loris area.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death, but Fowler said no foul play is expected.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

