Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ heads to South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A bill banning a popular vehicle modification seen in Horry County is on its way back to the South Carolina House.

The House Education & Public Works Committee approved an amended version of the bill which would ban the “Carolina Squat” on Tuesday. The modification is typically defined as being when the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the back end.

The proposed bill would outlaw the front fender of a vehicle being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender. The subcommittee also approved an amendment to the bill, clarifying how the squat is exactly measured.

Under the amended bill, the measurement would be determined from the center of the wheel to the fender and how it measures perpendicular to the ground.

The Senate passed its bill back in February, which banned modifications “that result in the motor vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.”

It also passed the Senate with an amendment stating that only tickets would be issued as penalties for the first 180 days after the bill takes effect, a suggestion that was made by Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. If signed into law, it would also call for $100 fines for first-time offenders and $200 for the second time after the 180-day period.

The bill also calls for those with three or more offenses to face more fines and even potentially have their driver’s license suspended for a year.

It’s also already banned in North Carolina and Virginia.

If passed by the House, the bill would head back to the Senate as amended for another vote before possibly heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.