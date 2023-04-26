Aynor High School teacher named South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County teacher has been recognized by the state for the impact that she has made on her students.

Renee Atkinson, who was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Horry County Schools, was announced as South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

Atkinson is an English teacher at Aynor High School and has been teaching for 21 years.

She spoke with WMBF News about being recognized as the district’s teacher of the year in 2023 and said she meets students at their level while also asking them to give her their best in the classroom.

RELATED COVERAGE | Aynor teacher celebrated as Horry County Schools ‘Teacher of the Year,’ selected as state finalist

Her students said Atkinson goes out of her way to help them with their education goals.

As the winner of South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year, Atkinson will receive $25,000 and will be provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as an ambassador.

She will provide mentoring, work with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows and will also serve as the state spokesperson for the 55,000 teachers across the state.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.