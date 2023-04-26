Submit a Tip
Applicant withdraws rezoning request to build over 100 new units near Inlet Square Mall

The applicant withdrew a request to rezone 8 acres at the corner of Tournament Boulevard and...
The applicant withdrew a request to rezone 8 acres at the corner of Tournament Boulevard and McDowell Shortcut Road in the Murrells Inlet area.(Source: Horry County Government)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A proposal to rezone an already crowded area in Murrells Inlet has been taken off the Horry County Planning Commission’s agenda.

Horry County Planning and Zoning announced on Wednesday that the request to rezone 8 acres of land at the corner of Tournament Boulevard and McDowell Shortcut Road has been withdrawn.

It is located behind the Neighborhood Walmart along Highway 17 Bypass, just across the street from Inlet Square Mall.

According to the rezoning sheet, the applicant wanted to build a multi-family project on the land which included 126 new units.

The reason behind the withdrawal was not given.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant who represents the area to get more information behind the withdrawal. We’re waiting to hear back.

The owner of the land tried to rezone the area in 2016 for a similar purpose but it was withdrawn back then due to community opposition.

