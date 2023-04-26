Submit a Tip
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway out on bond

Shakeem Moultrie
Shakeem Moultrie(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway is out on a $60,000 bond.

Conway Police arrested Sahkeem Moultrie, 18, of Conway, on Friday, charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the warrant, police were called to Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road just before 2 a.m. on April 16 for a reported shooting.

Responding officers said Moultrie shot the victim several times, hitting him in his lower back.

Moultrie was released from J. Rueben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

