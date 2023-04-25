‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on where it will be located.

Twisters posted on Facebook that as of Tuesday it has received its permits and is able to start building its new home across the street from the Creek Ratz restaurant.

Currently, it is an empty plot of land that used to be a parking lot at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

“We are all excited to get back to doing what we love, serving all of you!” Twisters Soft Serve posted on its Facebook page.

At the beginning of the year, Twisters revealed that the Lazy Gator Gift Shop didn’t renew its ground lease for 2023, so the ice cream shop had to find a new place.

The building where Twisters once was in the Lazy Gator parking lot is still vacant and no construction has taken place in that area.

