Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘We are all excited’: Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop announces new location

A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.
A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on its next location.(SOURCE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Murrells Inlet soft serve ice cream shop made a big announcement on where it will be located.

Twisters posted on Facebook that as of Tuesday it has received its permits and is able to start building its new home across the street from the Creek Ratz restaurant.

Currently, it is an empty plot of land that used to be a parking lot at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

“We are all excited to get back to doing what we love, serving all of you!” Twisters Soft Serve posted on its Facebook page.

At the beginning of the year, Twisters revealed that the Lazy Gator Gift Shop didn’t renew its ground lease for 2023, so the ice cream shop had to find a new place.

The building where Twisters once was in the Lazy Gator parking lot is still vacant and no construction has taken place in that area.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
SCHP: 1 killed after SUV hits tree of Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach proposed budget: Multi-million dollar projects, no new taxes
.
Loris man out on $20K bond after attempted murder charge
.
Police: 1 dead after officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton
.
Myrtle Beach City Council moves forward with J1 student housing
Sheriff: 3-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, investigation underway
Sheriff: 3-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, investigation underway