‘These things should be right’: Florence County Sheriff’s Office working to prevent search warrant mix-ups

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is working on new ways to prevent future mix-ups after the wrong house was listed on a search warrant.

Deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday for weapons and other items at 901 Gilliam Street. Deputies stated they also had an arrest warrant for an unnamed person, but the search warrant had the wrong address listed. Instead, the search warrant mistakenly listed 1208 Weatherford Lane.

RELATED COVERAGE | Wrong address listed in Florence County search warrant, sheriff’s office says

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office explained that Gilliam Street is in an unusual location because it sits within a loop of Weatherford Lane.

He added that the rural location of the home did not help.

“Locations especially in rural areas where the street numbers and the street signs may not be as prevalent and obvious as it is in more populated areas of the county, but we still have to get that right and our deputies are going to redouble their efforts to make sure that the places that are searched are consistent with the addresses on the warrants themselves,” said Nunn.

Nunn said the person on the warrant was not present when the warrant was served. He said other people who lived at the address confirmed the person deputies were looking for lived at the house and they had encouraged the person to turn themselves in.

So even though deputies ended up at the right house, Nunn said mix-ups like this should not be happening.

“That’s not to make an excuse, these things should be right, and deputies make every effort to get them right. In this case, they did not,” Nunn said.

As of now, the department is working to ensure mistakes are prevented moving forward.

Both the weapons and the person on the warrant were found and brought into custody.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.