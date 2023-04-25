Submit a Tip
Sumter police K-9 dies after brief illness

The Sumter Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Murphy.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is mourning the recent loss of a team member who died following a brief illness.

K-9 Murphy began working with the department in 2017 where he was certified in human tracking and article and narcotics detection.

K-9 Murphy and his partner Sgt. Cameron Bryant is known for tracking missing children and adults.

The pair also located suspects in criminal incidents and recovered property and evidence.

The department says a memorial service for K-9 Murphy will be held at a later time.

