Report: Shots fired at home, cars in near Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the suspect(s) who riddled a family’s home and cars with bullets on Monday night in the Socastee area.

The incident report states the victim told police she got home from work just after 10 p.m. when she heard gunshots outside her home on Saltgrass Way, which is off Peachtree Road.

Horry County police were called and taped off the scene.

According to the report, all three of the victim’s vehicles had been shot with a rifle as well as the garage door.

The report states that no one at the home was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at (843) 915-5350.

