Police seek person of interest in Dillon homicide; victim identified

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting over the weekend in the city of Dillon.

Police responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to Wix Road, which is off Highway 9.

Police Chief David Lane said one person was found dead at the scene.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 34-year-old Cyril Lowery from Dillon County, and said he died from a gunshot wound.

Lane said that police are searching for a person of interest in the case but aren’t releasing the person’s identity at the time.

He said it’s still an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.