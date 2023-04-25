Submit a Tip
Police searching for missing Timmonvsille sisters with dementia

Joan Gee, Janette Gee
Joan Gee, Janette Gee(Source: Timmonsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Timmonsville Police Department wants the community to be on the lookout for two sisters who have been reported missing.

The police department said Joan and Janette Gee haven’t been seen since 7:30 p.m. Monday along Jackson Street.

Authorities said the two are most likely in a gray 2019 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate number RA271.

Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden said that according to family members, both sisters have dementia, but they are in different stages.

McFadden added that Janette Gee may be the one driving.

Anyone with information on the Gee sisters’ whereabouts or if you have seen them you’re asked to call 911.

