Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police identify man killed in deadly officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lumberton Monday night.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lumberton Monday night.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, around 11:49 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 2009 East 5th Street.

At the home, officers found a man, who has now been identified as 31-year-old Karl Jones, who was upset, and “an altercation took place,” resulting in an officer shooting the man.

First aid was immediately administered; however, he died as a result of his injuries, the report states.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called by the Lumberton Police Department to handle the investigation, following protocol.

The officer who shot Jones has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for the police department.

There is no body camera footage from the incident and no known video footage at this time, however, there were several witnesses to the shooting which happened inside the home.

At this time these are the only details available as the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the NCSBI.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
SCHP: 1 killed after SUV hits tree of Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach proposed budget: Multi-million dollar projects, no new taxes
.
Loris man out on $20K bond after attempted murder charge
.
Police: 1 dead after officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton
Sheriff: 3-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, investigation underway
Sheriff: 3-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, investigation underway
.
Lawsuit claims 6-year-old girl locked in Carolina Forest preschool, sexually assaulted