Police: 1 shot, another stabbed after altercation in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after 2 men were injured during an altercation in Lumberton on Tuesday evening.

Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker said officers were dispatched to the area of South Seneca Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a fight. When they arrived they discovered two men were injured, one had been shot and the other was stabbed.

The first man was shot in the leg and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and the second was stabbed in the torso but his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Both were transported to UNC Health Southeastern.

Anyone who may have information about the altercation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

