Police: 1 dead after officer-involved-shooting in Lumberton

Lumberton, NC police
Lumberton, NC police(WRAL)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lumberton Monday night.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, around 11:49 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 2009 East 5th Street.

At the home, officers found a man who was upset, and “an altercation took place,” resulting in an officer shooting the man.

First aid was immediately administered; however, he died as a result of his injuries, the report states.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called by the Lumberton Police Department to handle the investigation, following protocol.

At this time these are the only details available as the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the NCSBI.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

