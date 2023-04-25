Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Plans move forward for Myrtle Beach J1 Visa student housing

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of a request to rezone a corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The housing would strictly house J1 Visa students traveling to the area to work.

Council took the majority of Tuesday’s meeting to address concerns at the previous meeting regarding the development.

The biggest issues raised were on the location itself and what the residence hall would be ed for during the off-season.

Developers said international students work here year-round, it’s only during the summer when there’s more of them.

“These residents will come year-round. Obviously, we have a higher demand in the summer so we will have more of them in the summer, but they’re here year-round,” a developer said.

The city says roughly 3,500 international students come to the city every year.

Mayor Bethune said businesses here rely on those students since she said, Myrtle Beach doesn’t have enough people to fill its workforce.

Some residents however feel the location for the housing is unsafe and wouldn’t benefit the community itself.

Resident, Halestine Graham said, “But in my opinion, you are serving the investors and developers, of Myrtle Beach and I’m here to tell you, you cannot serve two masters. You will hate the one and love the other.”

A second reading is expected at the next Myrtle Beach City Council meeting at a later date.

