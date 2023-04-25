Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pink and Red is celebrating its’ 2nd Birthday

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink and Red is excited to celebrate their birthday all week long!

Since they’re turning TWO they’re kicking off the first giveaway on Today.

To win, all you have to do is comment “giveaway” Under the videos on their Facebook.

They will choose a winner and announce it the day after each giveaway!

Check out their Facebook for the videos here!

