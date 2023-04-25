Submit a Tip
Officials: 3 arrested after 22-year-old stabbed to death at rental cabin

Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a...
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested three people after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in a rental cabin over the weekend.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday reporting the stabbing of a man during an altercation at a Hocking Hills rental cabin in Logan.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found a 22-year-old man, later identified as Charles D. Starner, suffering from stab wounds. He was flown to Grant Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene along with witness statements. They said they learned the stabbing suspect fled immediately after the stabbing and was believed to be heading to Fairfield County.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said they got in touch with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, who contacted a man and woman identified as persons of interest in the case.

Authorities said the two were identified as 20-year-old Isaac Tyler Pence and 21-year-old Sabra Sue Flagg. They were taken to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by detectives.

Pence was booked into jail on a murder charge with a $1 million bond.

Court records obtained by WOIO show Pence pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday

Flagg was booked into jail on an obstructing justice charge. She has a $1 million bond.

Court documents show she also pleaded not guilty.

Officials also arrested 22-year-old Bryce England and charged him with misconduct at an emergency scene.

He also pleaded not guilty, and was booked on a $1,000 bond and was released after the bond was posted.

All three will be under GPS house arrest if their bonds are posted, and were instructed not to contact each other.

