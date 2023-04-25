OCEARCH announces name chosen for shark found off NC coast

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WECT) - OCEARCH has announced the name of a shark found off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina.

People with OCEARCH sampled, tagged and released a juvenile female white shark, according to an announcement by the nonprofit on Sunday, April 23. OCEARCH invited people to suggest names for the shark.

After hundreds of suggestions, OCEARCH ended up choosing the name Penny.

“She is named after our friends at Salty Penny Canvas in Morehead City, NC. The local Penny family has helped our crew with custom marine canvas projects when we need it most out on the MV OCEARCH. We’re grateful that each of you, like the Penny family, support our research education programs whenever and however you can,” states the announcement from Tuesday.

She was 10 feet 3 inches long and weighed an estimated 522 pounds at the time she was found.

“We are excited to see this shark inspire future generations of ocean stewards while tracking her movements on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker!” the announcement states.

You can track penny online now on the OCEARCH website.

