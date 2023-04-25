North Myrtle Beach proposed budget: Multi-million dollar projects, no new taxes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - City leaders recently returned from their annual budget retreat and have their eyes set on finishing some major projects.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said completing the city’s ocean outfall project is at the top of their to-do list.

The plan is to spend $27 million adding new stormwater drain pipes under the sand and nearly a mile into the ocean to help prevent beach erosion and maintain safer water quality in swim areas.

The city also wants to set aside $25 million to expand the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.

The expansion would include adding six new baseball and softball fields, five multipurpose fields for sports like soccer, lacrosse and ultimate frisbee, a new splash park and a family entertainment center.

Hatley said sports tourism is a major way they’re hoping to keep the city growing.

“Our complex has been such a great success and it’s booked solid all the time, so we cannot grow until we add on. The nice thing about sports tourism is that it puts heads in beds, people in restaurants, shopping in our stores during our off-season as well as tourist season. It keeps us a year-round tourist destination,” said Hatley.

The proposed budget also includes millions for new technology, buildings and jobs to keep you safe.

The city wants to spend nearly $2 million to add new cameras around the city.

North Myrtle Beach will also look to make new hires bringing on eight new police officers and 30 new firefighters.

A brand-new fire station off Water Tower Road also made the cut as well and will also house a police substation too.

Hatley said the new fire station will help keep insurance rates low for citizens and new businesses in the area.

Other items included in the proposed budget are construction on Champions Boulevard, funding for the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and funding for RTA summer routes.

The city decided not to add a second new fire station in next year’s budget, but Hatley said they did discuss moving plans along for a new emergency operations center.

“We need that new EOC building. One that would withstand a Category 5 Hurricane. We don’t have a municipal building now that would withstand a hurricane of that size,” said Hatley.

Hatley also said the best part about this proposed budget is you won’t see your taxes raised in order for these projects to come to life.

The city council has to vote twice on the proposed budget before it can go into effect in July.

