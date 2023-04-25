Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of taking baby, running over mother, killing her, sheriff says

The man Rwas taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
The man Rwas taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Avah Richmond, a 5-month-old baby girl, was found safe after she was allegedly taken by 42-year-old Ryan Richmond on Sunday morning.

Although Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond on Sunday, according to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell.

Russell said the incident began 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Kemp and her brother got into a fight.

Officers were called to the home because of the fight. Richmond took Avah before officers arrived to a friend’s home, Russell said.

After officers arrived and investigated the fight, Kemp went to go get Avah at Richmond’s friend’s home, according to Russell. Richmond met Kemp down the street from the home and allegedly ran her over, killing her, Russell said.

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and said he had no clue officials were looking for him, according to Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Russell said Richmond is not facing charges as of this writing, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

The relationship between Richmond and the child wasn’t disclosed by officials.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jonell Nash, Mylena Dorsey. Ocean Blvd. hotel guests charged after leaving...
2 charged after leaving toddler alone in Ocean Blvd. hotel for hours
Zackery Stout
Son accused of stabbing 66-year-old father to death in Socastee area
Single-vehicle crash closes Hwy 31, critical injuries reported
SCHP: 1 killed after SUV hits tree of Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach proposed budget: Multi-million dollar projects, no new taxes
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Rape lawsuit trial against Donald Trump set to get underway
A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’