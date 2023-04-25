Loris man out on $20K bond after attempted murder charge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 27-year-old Loris man is out on bond after witnesses say he shot a man Friday morning.

Horry County police were called to 2 Red Bluff Road just after 10 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found several people attending to a man who had been shot in his upper left torso.

According to the report, an officer ‘applied personal protective equipment and applied pressure to the wound until emergency medical personnel arrived” who took the victim to the hospital.

A few minutes later, a Loris Police Department officer said over the radio that the possible shooting suspect, Patrick Tanner Spivery was at the Loris Police Department.

According to the incident report and warrant, witness statements and physical and forensic evidence confirmed Spivey was the suspect.

He was charged with attempted murder and booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center Friday afternoon. Spivery was released on a $20,000 bond Saturday.

