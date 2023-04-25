Submit a Tip
Lawsuit claims 6-year-old girl locked in Carolina Forest preschool, sexually assaulted

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother and father are suing a Carolina Forest preschool after they claim their daughter was sexually assaulted there.

The lawsuit was filed last week against the Palmetto Preschool located at Village Center Drive.

According to the lawsuit, the parents enrolled their six-year-old daughter at the school during the summer of 2020.

The documents state that in September 2020, the daughter told her mother that another child locked her in the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

The parents reported the assault to the school and a teacher told them the school would investigate the allegations and separate their daughter from the other student, the lawsuit states.

The suit claims that two days later, the daughter told her mother the student assaulted her again.

According to the documents, the mother spoke to the preschool’s administrator, Jennifer Cusack, but Cusack said “that the school was understaffed, and it wasn’t possible for it to keep Plaintiff Jane Doe separated from her perpetrator.”

The parents then transferred their daughter out of the Palmetto Preschool.

The lawsuit claims that the daughter, who is now nine years old, suffers from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

It accuses Palmetto Preschool of gross negligence and failing to protect the six-year-old girl.

According to the documents, the parents are asking for a jury trial and for damages to help pay for pretrial medical expenses, post-trial and future medical expenses.

We have reached out to the Palmetto Preschool for a comment or statement on the lawsuit. We are waiting to hear back.

