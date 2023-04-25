Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lanes closed, critical injuries reported after single-vehicle crash in Longs

Lanes close after single-vehicle crash in Longs, critical injuries reported
Lanes close after single-vehicle crash in Longs, critical injuries reported(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of N. Highway 905 and Rolling River Road in Longs after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash with entrapment just after 7 a.m. Critical injuries are reported.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

