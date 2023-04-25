Submit a Tip
Jeroid Price case goes to South Carolina Supreme Court

Court records show the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being convicted of a 2002 murder to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to court records, the state is taking the story of a prisoner released early after being convicted of a 2002 murder to the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr.

Price was released 16 years early by former Richland County Judge Casey Manning.

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe was highly critical about the situation, calling it a travesty of justice.

