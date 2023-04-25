Horry County police searching for endangered 64-year-old man last seen in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 64-year-old man last seen Friday in the Longs area.

John Danley Jr. was reported missing and was last seen on April 21 on the Tomoka Trail in the Longs area. He is considered endangered due to a medical condition involving memory loss.

Danley Jr. is described as about 6′0″, 260 lbs with grey hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Anyone with information about Danley’s location is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

