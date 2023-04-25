Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County elementary school iPads hacked repeatedly, ‘concerning’ messages sent

Students received messages saying “bye,” “dead,” “get safe,” “SOS,” “shoot,” and “school”
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is navigating hacks to its information technology system.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department said on Friday, scary movies were sent to students’ iPads at Ocean Bay Elementary followed by messages saying “bye,” “dead,” “get safe,” “SOS,” “shoot,” and “school.”

According to the report, school staff told officers it had been happening for a few days but the messages became more concerning on Friday.

The messages show they came from teacher and student accounts but staff said that was not true.

Staff members also said the iPads randomly started changing languages and weren’t working correctly.

The incident report states the school’s IT department is looking into the hack; however, HCPD said, “based on lack of information no further investigation will be completed at this time.”

WMBF News contacted Horry County Schools and is waiting for a response.

Florence police seek info in ID, bank fraud investigation
