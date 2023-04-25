Submit a Tip
Homeowner shoots 16-year-old for allegedly breaking into car, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner for allegedly trying to break into a car in DeKalb on Tuesday.

Police said just before 9 a.m. officers responded to the 3400 block of River Mill Lane in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok, police said.

According to police, the 16-year-old male and two others had broken into a vehicle and were attempting to steal it when the homeowner confronted them.

During the confrontation, the 16-year-old was shot. The two other suspects ran away on foot.

Atlanta News First will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

