Hearing scheduled to determine if 13-year-old will be tried as adult in Dillon County homicide

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing will be held Tuesday morning to determine if a 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Back in June 2022, authorities said Janare Fletcher, who was a 10th-grade student at Dillon High School, was shot and killed in the Bunker Hill community.

15-year-old Janare Fletcher, (photo shared by mother Cierra Fletcher) (gray)

Another 15-year-old was also hurt in the shooting.

Fourth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said during the hearing he will present evidence about the case and information about the 13-year-old.

The judge could decide then if the teen will be tried as an adult or take the information under advisement and decide later.

