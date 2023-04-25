Submit a Tip
Hearing scheduled to determine if 13-year-old will be tried as adult in Dillon County homicide

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Updated: 25 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing will be held Tuesday morning to determine if a 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Back in June 2022, authorities said Janare Fletcher, who was a 10th-grade student at Dillon High School, was shot and killed in the Bunker Hill community.

15-year-old Janare Fletcher, (photo shared by mother Cierra Fletcher)
15-year-old Janare Fletcher, (photo shared by mother Cierra Fletcher)(gray)

Another 15-year-old was also hurt in the shooting.

Fourth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said during the hearing he will present evidence about the case and information about the 13-year-old.

The judge could decide then if the teen will be tried as an adult or take the information under advisement and decide later.

WMBF News reporter Samuel Shelton will be at the hearing and we will have the latest on what happens in court on WMBF News starting at 4 p.m.

