Fry writes to Postmaster General demanding answers behind Longs post office delay

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Congressman Russell Fry wants answers as to why the Longs post office hasn’t been rebuilt nearly two years after a fire destroyed it.

The congressman wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy airing his frustrations over the situation and the lack of answers.

“My staff has been in contact with the United States Postal Service (USPS) regarding your plans for reconstruction of this post office since January,” Fry wrote. “However, you have not been forthcoming with information and have not adequately addressed my concerns, necessitating this correspondence.”

The USPS promised to replace the town of Longs' post office by early 2023.



The Longs post office on Highway 9 was destroyed on June 25, 2021. At first, customers were directed to go to the post office in North Myrtle Beach for their mail. Then in August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to help customers but offered reduced hours of operation.

“My constituents in Longs, SC have lacked access to a fully operational post office for almost two years. The closest fully operational post offices are located roughly 10 miles away,” Fry wrote to DeJoy.

“The people of Longs deserve to know why USPS has failed to move a single blade of grass on the property where the new post office should already be built,” Fry tweeted.

The congressman sent the following list of questions to the Postmaster General to answer:

What is the status of the reconstruction of the post office located in Longs, SC?

What is the new estimated date of completion for the post office located in Longs, SC?

What is the reason behind the delay in reconstructing the post office in Longs, SC?

Is the USPS maintaining the grounds where the mobile post office located in Longs SC?

What are the current plans on ground maintenance of the property?

Fry requests an in-person briefing with DeJoy to get more information on the reconstruction timeline. He also asks that the questions be answered no later than May 5.

