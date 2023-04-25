Submit a Tip
Former lieutenant accused of embezzling thousands from narcotics department

A former lieutenant, Billy Joe Jones, is facing embezzlement charges in Oklahoma.
By Hannah Gonzales, KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say a former lieutenant is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars while he was on duty.

KXII reports 47-year-old Billy Joe Jones, a former cop for the Durant Police Department, has been arrested for embezzlement.

Authorities said Jones took more than $100,000 over a four-year period while he was employed by the department.

Oklahoma court documents filed Monday allege that Jones stole about $67,000 from money that was seized while he was a narcotics officer and about $37,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police, where he was a financial officer for the organization.

The alleged thefts occurred between March 2018 and February 2022.

Authorities said the police organization was made aware of financial discrepancies shortly after Jones retired.

The police department said it then also reviewed Jones’ actions and found monetary discrepancies within the narcotics division regarding his activity.

Jones faces two counts of felony embezzlement. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

The 47-year-old was part of the police force for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

