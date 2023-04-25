FIRST ALERT: Comfortable temperatures, rain chances increase late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re right where we should be when it comes to temperatures this week. A few more clouds will be around each day before the rain chances increase later this week and into the weekend.

TODAY

We’re starting today off with brighter skies and mild temperatures. As we head through the middle of the day, a mix of sun & clouds will become more and more likely, limiting temperatures on the beaches today.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today under a mix of sun and clouds. (WMBF)

Highs will be in the upper 60s for the Grand Strand with the 70s working into areas like Carolina Forest, Socastee, Conway, Aynor and surrounding inland areas. Even inland, more clouds will be around for the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT

More clouds will be around for tonight and mild weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 50s by Wednesday morning for inland areas. Meanwhile, along the Grand Strand temperatures will be in the upper 50s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most locations should remain dry until the moisture increases a little bit more later this week.

There's just enough moisture and clouds around for a stray shower chance tonight. (WMBF)

UNSETTLED WEATHER LATE WEEK

A mix of sun and clouds will continue on Wednesday with a little bit more moisture in the area. Highs will climb to near 70° for the Grand Strand. There’s a 20% chance of a passing shower or sprinkle for Wednesday afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds through the end of the work week with increasing rain chances. (WMBF)

As we head into the end of the week, rain chances increase. The risk of a stray shower creeps up to 30% by Thursday with highs in the low-middle 70s.

The best chance of rain arrives on Friday this week. Showers and a few storms will be likely throughout the day. (WMBF)

The first of two more organized storm systems will impact the area on Friday as a low pressure system moves through the Carolinas. Out of the next seven days, Friday has the highest potential to be a washout with periods of rain likely throughout the day. A few embedded storms will be likely through the day on Friday, especially with highs still in the lower 70s by Friday afternoon. There’s no risk of severe weather with Friday.

THIS WEEKEND

The low pressure system will move offshore by late Friday night and a dry period looks to arrive by the first half of the weekend. While we kept a 20% chance of a stray shower in the forecast on Saturday, most locations should look at partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures.

Highs remain warm for the weekend with the chance of a few showers & storms arriving on Sunday. (WMBF)

As we head into the second half of the weekend, our second storm system will impact the region with scattered showers and storms. While it’s too early for specifics, the Sunday system will need to be watched for the risk of a severe storm threat.

Sunday has a look to bring storms to the region, a few of which could be on the strong/severe side. (WMBF)

